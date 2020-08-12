ROBINSON, Helen (Belle):
Died peacefully on 11 August 2020. Loved wife of the late Bruce. Much loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Bruce, Peter & Michelle, Brian & Kerri, Julie & Lance Mexted. World's greatest Granny and Great-Granny. Respected friend to everyone she shared her life with. Helen is at rest at Hongoeka Marae from 3.00pm Wednesday 12 August. Her Tangi will be held at Hongoeka Marae on Friday 14 August at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020