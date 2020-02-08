RICE, Helen Mary:
Born on 11 November 1928, Helen died peacefully on 5 February 2020, at Malvina Major Rest Home, aged 91. Loved wife of the late Revel Rice. Much loved mother of Clinton & Jeff. Mother-in-law of Glenys. Cherished Grandmother of Ashley, Hayden and Mitchell. Loved sister of Shirley Mudgeway, and the late Ken Jones. Dearly loved friend of Mary and Murray, Carole, Andy. Special friend of many at Malvina Major. Helen loved music, fashion, bright colours and flowers. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Sincere thanks to Malvina Major Rest Home staff for their care of Helen. A celebration of her life will be held at Guardian Funeral Home, 4 Moorefield Rd, Johnsonville, on Wednesday 12 February at 11.00am, followed by burial at Makara Cemetery.
May she rest in peace.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020