NICHOLLS, Helen (Tui):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 27th May 2020, at Aroha Home and Hospital, Lower Hutt. Dearly loved daughter of the late George & Olive. Much loved sister of Mary and the late Doug. In lieu of flowers donations to the Gospel Publishing Mission, South Africa, c/o the Hope Centre would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Nicholls Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt. Special thanks to the staff of Aroha Home for their care of Tui. A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held in the Hope Centre, 6 Downer Street, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday 3rd June 2020, at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on May 30, 2020