MORISON, Helen:
Passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on 27 January. Loving wife, mother, mother-in-law and nana to Bruce (deceased), Max and Diana, Katharine and Rachel (Sydney); Lynn and Gordon, Greg and Bevan (Brisbane); Andrew and Margaret, Jack and Georgia (Ballarat); Neil and Trish, Emily and Harvey (Morrison's Bush) and great-grandchild Atlas. Address for messages 839 Bidwills Cutting Road, Morrisons Bush 5794. Donations in lieu of flowers may be left at the service or sent to the Neurological Foundation. Friends are invited to celebrate Helen's life at a service at the South Wairarapa Working Men's Club, West St entrance, on Saturday 1 February at 1.30pm.
