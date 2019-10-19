Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen MACKAY. View Sign Death Notice



Died peacefully at Bob Scott Retirement Village, Petone, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 aged almost 97. Beloved wife of the late Dr Gavin MacKay, Dental Surgeon, Lower Hutt; much loved mother & mother-in-law of Stewart & Judy MacKay, Mary & Michael Taylor, Jane MacKay Browne & Wallis Browne, and Chris & Kathryn MacKay; treasured "Jenny" of Angus, Callum, Alexander, Kate, Susanna, Merran, Caroline, Joanna, Libby, Charles, George and Clement; and great-grandmother of Bridget, Lachlan, William, Gray, Grace, Harry, Winiata, Hugo, Archie, Bruno, Belinda, Archie, Madeline, Fletcher, Elias, Cleo, Harriet, Richie, Sam, Alex, Peyton, Jude, Charlotte, Jack and Juliette Dell; loved daughter of the late Arch & Jean Williamson and sister of the late Glynn Overton and the late Jill Raine, all of Nelson. Many thanks to the caring staff at Bob Scott's. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service for Dell will be held at St James Church, Woburn Rd, Lower Hutt, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 3.00pm.







