KEYES,
Helen Dawn (nee Langford):
On August 15, 2019, at Whanganui Hospital, aged 71, in the presence of her loving family. Adored wife of the late Malcolm, loving mother of Dona-Diane and Stewart (Lower Hutt), Nicola and Darren (Whanganui), Kristina and Dion (Feilding), and Helena and Egan (Whanganui). Devoted Nannie of Joshua, Tyler, Alexander, Sydney, Dane, Sarah, Gracen, Devon, Olivia, Tuhua, Marnee and Kahutia. Treasured daughter, sister, aunty and friend to many. Mum's service will be held at St Stephens, Maunder Street, Marton, at 11.00am, Monday, August 19. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Kowhainui and Whanganui Hospital for the fabulous care of mum. Your laughter will be greatly missed and heaven won't know what's hit them. Forever with your Malcie.
We love you
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 17, 2019