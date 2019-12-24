Dr Helen JERRAM

Service Information
Morrison Funeral Home
220 Universal Drive
Henderson, Auckland
0610
98360029
Service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:30 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
Death Notice

JERRAM,
(Dr.) Helen Margaret Knight
(nee Reeves):
Passed away peacefully at Auckland Hospital on 21 December 2019. Much loved wife of Tim. Mother of Christopher (deceased), Sam, Becky and Annabelle. Daughter of Pat and Eric Reeves. Loved sister of Simon and Rosemary, mother-in-law to Christine and Vishal, and granny to Ella, Rosie and Sophia. In lieu of flowers, donations to Starship Foundation would be appreciated as a tribute to her life's work with the parents of seriously ill children, and made be made via www.starship.org.nz/
foundation/donation-form. A service for Henny will be held in the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, on Friday 27 December 2019 at 1.30pm.
Wm Morrison
Funeral Directors Ltd
09 8360029
Published in Dominion Post from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
