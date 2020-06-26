HATZOPOULOS, Helen:
On June 23rd, 2020, peacefully in Auckland. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Michael. Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Sophia, Paul & Tracy, and George. Much loved Iaia of Jessica, Jordan & Yasmeen. Loved sister-in-law of Sophie & Olga. In lieu of flowers donations to the Blind Low Vision NZ would be appreciated and can be made online at blindlowvision.org.nz Messages to 'the Hatzopoulos family' may be placed in Helen's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie. A small service for Helen will be held at St Andrews Greek Orthodox Church, 365 Broadway, Miramar, Wellington, on Saturday 27th June 2020, at 11.00am. Thereafter interment at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on June 26, 2020