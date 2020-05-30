HAMMOND, Helen Sandra:
Passed away peacefully at home on 28 May 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Loved Mum of Hannah and Grace. Dearly loved daughter of Fred & Miriam and sister of Jayne, David and Teresa. Dearly loved partner of Aaron. Very loved and special friend of Big Bird. Messages to Helen's family may be placed on Helen's tribute page, www.tributes.co.nz Due to the restrictions of Covid-19 a private service is being held on Sunday 31 May at 1.00pm. The service is being live streamed, you are welcome to join at www.oneroomstreaming.com
Event ID: RosewoodFH
Password: HBCUCP
Published in Dominion Post on May 30, 2020