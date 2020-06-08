Helen GIFFORD

Guest Book
  • "My thoughts are with you all at this very sad time."
    - Susan Locke
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Death Notice

GIFFORD, Helen Mime:
24 October 1950
Dearly loved daughter of Nerolie and the late Bruce Gifford. Treasured sister of Lynne Star, Meg and Frank Sillay, and Andy and Megan Gifford. Aunt and mate to Tim, James, Josh, Abby and Maddy. Cherished and much missed friend of Sharon, Wayne and Renee Williams. A memorial service will be held to celebrate Helen's life at the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Saturday 13 June 2020, at 2.30pm. Helen's family sincerely thank all those who loved and cared for her.
"Never Forgotten"

logoNZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on June 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.