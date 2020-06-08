GIFFORD, Helen Mime:
24 October 1950
Dearly loved daughter of Nerolie and the late Bruce Gifford. Treasured sister of Lynne Star, Meg and Frank Sillay, and Andy and Megan Gifford. Aunt and mate to Tim, James, Josh, Abby and Maddy. Cherished and much missed friend of Sharon, Wayne and Renee Williams. A memorial service will be held to celebrate Helen's life at the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Saturday 13 June 2020, at 2.30pm. Helen's family sincerely thank all those who loved and cared for her.
"Never Forgotten"
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on June 8, 2020