EASTON, Helen Mary:
Formerly of Waitara, Tauranga, Katikati, Ashburton, Mangakahia Valley, Pakatai, Whangarei & late of Te Kuiti. Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on Sunday, 29 November 2020, aged 72 years. Dearly loved Mum of Teri & Guy. Loved and respected Nana of Ben and Sami. Loved partner of John, and sister and sister-in-law of Rosie & Mahu (dec), Joss & Murray, and Laurie & Dianne, and all their families. A service for Helen will be held at V.J Williams & Sons, 33 King Street West, Te Kuiti, on Friday, 4 December 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 1, 2020