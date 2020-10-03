DUFF, Helen Joanne (Jo):
On Thursday 1st October 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Aged 59 years. Dearly loved wife of Grant. Much loved mum and mother-in-law to Sam and Luke Ransom, Nicky and George Hickmott and Liam. Cherished Grandma to Levi, Ruby and Freda. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to Arohanui Hospice, use the link bit.ly/hjduff0110 to make a donation online or these may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Jo's life will be held at 'The Hub' entrance off Allardice Street, Dannevirke, on Tuesday 6th October at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Mangatera Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 3, 2020