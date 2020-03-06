Helen DRAKE

Death Notice


DRAKE, Helen Frances
(formerly Dixon)
(nee Schriffer):
On 27 February 2020 at Huntleigh Hospital, Karori. Much loved daughter of the late Doris and George Schriffer, and loved sister of Lorainne and Bryan Hartstonge and family, Mervyn, Lynette and Tim, Alister and Roy. Great-Aunt to Hayley and Hugh and Maxie.
Farewell to an animal lover and champion of the less advantaged.
Private service in Christchurch. Messages c/- Lynette Sheppard, 81 Fisher Avenue, Beckenham, Christchurch.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 6, 2020
