DONALD, Helen Mavis
(nee McDonnell):
Passed away peacefully at the Special Care Unit at Charles Fleming Retirement Village, Waikanae, on Friday, October 23rd 2020, aged 79. Adored wife of David for 58 years. Dearly loved mother of Debbie and Julie, and much loved mother-in-law of Terry and John. Treasured Grandmother (Nellie) of Maddie, Matt, Emily and Tom. Much loved sister of Richard. Special loving thanks to the beautiful staff of the SCU at Charles Fleming. A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held on Monday, November 2nd at 1.00pm at the Waikanae Presbyterian Church, 43 Ngaio Road, Waikanae, followed by a private cremation. Donations to Dementia Wellington would be appreciated. Messages c/o PO Box 428, Waikanae 5250.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2020