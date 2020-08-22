DAWICK, Helen Joan
(nee Wainwright):
Peacefully after a short illness on Friday, 21st August 2020, at Mary Potter Hospice, aged 70 years. Mother and mother-in-law of Craig and Jen, Sara and Craig. Sister and sister-in-law of Pamela, Jill and George. Nana to Jade and Izabella. Special friend of Norm. Thanks to the staff of Mary Potter for their care of Helen. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Helen to Mary Potter Hospice, www.marypotter.org.nz. would be appreciated. Messages may be left in Helen's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. A private family service followed by cremation will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be advised. Friends are welcome to come and pay their last respects to Helen at Guardian Funeral Home, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville between 11:00am and 4:00pm on Monday 24th August.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 22, 2020