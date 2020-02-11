CAMPBELL,
Helen Isobel (nee Paris):
5 February 1943 –
8 February 2020
Passed peacefully at Lansdowne Park. Dearly loved wife of Ian. Loving mother and mother-in-law to Matt and Chanel, Simon and Kerry, Natalie and Andy. Cherished Granzie of Cam, Max, Kate, George, Nick, Sam and Jess. Loved sister of Ted and Dorothy and Kelvin and Marie Paris. A service to celebrate Helen's life will be held at St Andrews Church, Dublin Street, Martinborough, on Thursday 13 February 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the Campbell family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or can be left on Helen's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 11, 2020