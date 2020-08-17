BATTY,
Helen Alma (nee Feast):
On 15th August 2020, peacefully at Glenwood Masonic Hospital, Masterton. Aged 84 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Dale and Glen Rowe, Brian and Alison. Loved Nana of Adam and Mirinda, and great-Nana of Sophie and Jaemie. Loved sister and sister-in-law of David and Heather Feast, and the late Barbara Peryer. A service for Helen will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Rd, Carterton, on Wednesday 19th August 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In accordance with Covid 19 restrictions numbers will be limited to 100. Helen's service will be live streamed via: www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: richmond Password: KZQYVE Messages to the Batty family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 17, 2020