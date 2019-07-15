MOBIUS, Heidi:
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Heidi at Kenepuru Hospital on Saturday 13 July 2019. Aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of 63 years to Gunter. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Heidi & Michael, and Marley. Loved Omi to Maia & Steve, Issac & Brittany, Emma & Aaron, Joshua & Nicole, and Carl & Natalie. Great-Omi to Avery, Max, Amelia, Arlo, and Oscar. A service for Heidi will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday 17 July 2019 at 1.30pm, to be followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 15, 2019