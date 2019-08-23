EASTGATE,
Hedley Neville Wilfrid:
Peacefully at Wellington Hospital on 19 August 2019, aged 88. Dearly loved father of Mark, David and Tanya, treasured second father of Gareth and Rachel. Cherished lifelong friend of Sheila, the mother of his children. Adored grandfather of Emma, Emily, Ben, and Nina. The funeral service will be held at The Pines Chapel, 50 The Esplanade, Houghton Bay, on Wednesday 28 August, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Diabetes NZ would be greatly appreciated.
Lychgate Funerals
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019