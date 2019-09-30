WEBB, Heather Catherine:
Passed away suddenly in the presence of family at the Palmerston North Hospital, on Saturday 28 September 2019. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law Karen & Kevin; Georgia & Brian; and Chris & Sarah. A much loved partner of Derick Simpson, and a cherished Nana to all her grandchildren. A graveside service for Heather will be held at The Kelvin Grove Lawn Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North, on Friday 4th October 2019 at 2.00pm. Messages can be sent to the Webb family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 30, 2019