WALL,
Heather Dawn (nee Wilton):
Of Martinborough, passed away peacefully on 29 October 2020, aged 79 years. Much loved wife of Gary for 54 years. Loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Jonty, and Pippa and Nigel Broom. Treasured Grandma of Natasha and Melissa, and Anna, Ruby and George. Loved sister of Kenneth (deceased), Beverley and Julie. A service for Heather will be held at St Andrew's Church, Dublin Street, Martinborough, on Thursday, 5 November 2020, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2020