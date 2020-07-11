TOEBES, Heather Bethune:
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on 8 July 2020. Loved mother of Justin, Harriet and Quentin. Wonderful and loved grandma of Charlotte, Finn, Arabella, Olivia, Timo, Jimmy, Henrietta and Millie. Respected and loved mother-in-law of Ayliffe, Rob, Margaret and Xiangling. Loved sister of Rosalind, Douglas, Anne, Bill and Frank. A funeral service will be held at St Anne's Anglican Church, Northland, on 14 July, at 11.00am, followed by a private family cremation.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on July 11, 2020