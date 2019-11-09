Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Heather:

Passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice; aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late Hugh Binnie and the late Grantham Sherborne. Cherished mum to Keith, Jane and Claire. Beloved Nana to Daniel, Jeremy, Rhys, Luke, Peter, Catherine and the late Hannah and Great-Nana to Peter and Jack. Much loved sister of Audrey and the late Phyllis. Cherished friend and support to John and Caroline Sherborne, Julie, the late Paul and their families. Special thanks to the vascular team and all the staff at Ward 7 North in Wellington Hospital. Your expertise and care have made a difficult year full of hope and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to the New Children's Hospital Equipment Fund for the soon to be completed Children's Hospital in Wellington which can be found at

Rest in peace Mum,

you've earned your keys to Heaven.







SHERBORNE / BINNIE,Heather:Passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice; aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late Hugh Binnie and the late Grantham Sherborne. Cherished mum to Keith, Jane and Claire. Beloved Nana to Daniel, Jeremy, Rhys, Luke, Peter, Catherine and the late Hannah and Great-Nana to Peter and Jack. Much loved sister of Audrey and the late Phyllis. Cherished friend and support to John and Caroline Sherborne, Julie, the late Paul and their families. Special thanks to the vascular team and all the staff at Ward 7 North in Wellington Hospital. Your expertise and care have made a difficult year full of hope and support. In lieu of flowers, donations to the New Children's Hospital Equipment Fund for the soon to be completed Children's Hospital in Wellington which can be found at www.whf.org.nz A service to celebrate Heather's life will be held at the Ngaio Union Church, 3 Kenya St, Ngaio, Wellington on Tuesday, 12 November 2019 at 2.00pm. To be followed by a private cremation.Rest in peace Mum,you've earned your keys to Heaven. Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers