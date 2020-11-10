NANKIVELL,
Heather Light (nee Read):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday 7th November 2020 in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Garry. Much loved mum of Colin & Denise, Anna, and Gaylene. Loving Nana of Emma, Sarah; Joshua, David; Elise, Jonathan, Heidi and Andrew. All communications to the Nankivell Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A service for Heather will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive) Lower Hutt on Wednesday 11th November 2020 at 1.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 10, 2020