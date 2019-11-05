LESLIE, Heather:
Died peacefully on 3 November 2019 at Mary Potter Hospice, aged 82. Dearly beloved wife of Peter, mother of Hamish and Blair, mother-in-law of Anna, sister of Donald, Kirsty, Shona, and Jean, and grandmother of Charlotte, Harriet and Juliet, and many friends and family including Warren and Wendy and their families. Deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all that were blessed to have her touch their lives. Many thanks to the staff of Wellington Hospital and Mary Potter for all their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Cancer Society Wellington. Heather's funeral will be held at St Andrews on the Terrace, Wellington, on Thursday, 7 November 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 5, 2019