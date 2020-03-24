LAMOND,
Heather Mae (nee Ward):
Surrounded by family, on Sunday 22 March 2020. Aged 47 years. Treasured only daughter of Nancy and the late Allen Ward. Much loved sister of Jamie, Rodney, and Trevor. Sister-in-law of Andrea, Melinda, and Rebecca. Special Aunty Feathers to her 10 nieces and nephews. Wife of Phil. Best friend of Katherine Whittaker (Hoby). Messages to the Ward family, c/o 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmersto North would be appreciated. Due to current restrictions of gatherings an invitation only service will be held on Thursday 26 March 2020.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 24, 2020