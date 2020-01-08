FORRESTER, Heather
Christina (nee Hosnell):
Passed away peacefully on 6 January 2020 at Hutt Hospital. Loved wife and best friend of the late Leigh. Dearly loved mum of Janine & JB, Lisa & the late Gordon, Brent & Rochelle, Sarah & Matt, Barbara & Barry, Tennille & Ritchie, and Bella the dog. Much loved Nana of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister of the late Graham & Bev, Jeff & Laura. Messages to the family may be posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. A celebration of Heather's life will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Friday 10 January at 11.00am, followed by burial at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 8, 2020