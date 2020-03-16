CONLAND, Heather Shirley
(nee Jackson):
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on 13 March 2020, aged 75 years. Dearly loved wife of Ross, much loved mother of Dean and Pamela, Michelle and Marty, and Cherie and Paul. Adored Nana of Amy, Hayden, Ella and Amelia. Loved sister of Noel, (Dannevirke). In lieu of flowers, you may choose to donate to the Wellington Region Kidney Society. Special thanks to the caring and supportive Wellington Hospital Renal staff. Messages to the Conland family may be placed in Heather's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 10-989 Wellington, 6143. Heather's funeral service will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, corner of Onepu Road & Cockburn St, Kilbirnie, on Tuesday 17th March 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 16, 2020