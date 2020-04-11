SANSON,
Hazel June (nee Dittmer):
On Sunday, 5th April 2020, at Chiswick Park Lifecare, formerly of Kairanga. Dearly loved wife of the late Eric. Much loved mother and best friend of Coralie, Geoffrey and Richard & Karolyn. The family wish to thank the staff at Chiswick Park for the care and support given to Mum during her long stay there. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a private burial has taken place. Messages to the Sanson family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441, or left on Hazel's tribute page at robertjcotton.co.nz/funerals
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 11, 2020