McKIE, Hazel Ruby:
1921 - 2019
98 years. Sadly passed away 17 October 2019.
"An angel at rest."
Much loved Mum of Roslyn, Gloria and Gavin, Paul and Bev, Colleen and Mark, Sharon and Geoff. Gran and Granny to 15, Great-Gran to 44 and Great-Great-Gran to 5. A big thank you to the Doctors, Nurses, Caregivers and staff at Kandahar Rest Home for the love, time and care they gave Hazel. Messages C/- PO Box 2055, Masterton 5842. A private service for Hazel was held at Rosewood on Monday 21 October 2019.
