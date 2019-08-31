HINTON,
Hazel May (nee Parker):
Hazel passed away in Invercargill with family by her side in the early hours of Wednesday 28 August 2019, the day after her 95th birthday. Hazel was the beloved wife of the late Brian for more than 68 years. They were separated for just four months.
At peace.
Loved and devoted daughter of the late Frank and Connie Parker. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Wendy & Charles, Carol, Claire & William, Geoff & Nicola. Loved Grandma of Guy & Julia; Georgia; and Hannah & Zoe. Loved sister of the late Charlotte, Gwendoline and Nancy, and Peggy. Loved sister-in-law of Joan Ovens. Trained as a nurse, Hazel returned to her career in Invercargill and later became a geriatric social worker in the Southland District – a job she loved. In turn, Hazel was cared for by some special people during her time at Rowena Jackson Village and Hazel's family would like to thank them for this. Our thanks to Rev. David Griffin, formerly of St John's Church, for his caring friendship of both Hazel and Brian over many years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers New Zealand would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. A service to celebrate Hazel's life will be held on Monday 2 September, 2.00pm, at J. Fraser and Sons Chapel, corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill. Messages to 43 Glenroy Park Drive, Invercargill 9810. Online tributes may be made on frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 31, 2019