Of Whitby, formerly of Te Horo. On 15th February 2020, after a sudden illness. 90 years young. A lover of life and all the beautiful things in it. Much loved wife of Huntly (dec). Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Paul & Sue, Pru & Graeme, Nick & Brenda, Deb Cane, Tim & Lynn, Mark (Fred) & Teresa. A loving, loved and much cuddled grandmother to Ben and Matthew; Jess and Rufus; Samara, Morgan, and Charles; Dillon, Jordan, and Alexia Cane; Vitaly and Veronika; Yuri and Len. Loved and respected by their partners Maxine, Bruno, Emma and Chloe. Doting and delighted great-grandmother of Carter, Phoebe and Conor. Loved aunt of the Orchard and Slater families. A great friend to many. Please join us to reflect on Hazel's full and expansive life at 11.00am on Friday, 21st February, at North Porirua Baptist Church, Discovery Drive, Whitby. Hazel loved flowers – please pick or buy some for yourself in remembrance of Hazel. Or make a donation to your favourite organisation in remembrance of her life of service to the community.

