ARGYLE, Hazel Eileen
(nee Burmeister):
Of Kairanga. On Saturday 6th July 2019, (peacefully) in her 85th year. For 64 years a dearly loved wife and soulmate of the late Len. A much loved Mum of Bruce and Janette, Paul and Carol, Kevin and Joanne, Ross and Susan, Gaylene and Alistair and Liz Jeffares. Dearest Nana of Rebecca and Richard, Mark, David and Kate, Daniel and Peta; Matthew and Rebecca, Nicola and Jason, Brent and Brooke; Amanda and Nathan, Bridget and Aman, Blair and Brooke; Christopher and Emily, Pamela, Luke and Alana, Angela, Jennifer and Jamie; Bradley and Helen, Stephanie and Jarred, Laura and Callum, and loved Great-Nana of her 16 great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Max (deceased) and Shirley, Elaine and Bill, Lois and Roy.
"Forever with her Lord."
Messages to the Argyle family, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441, or email to [email protected] A service to celebrate Hazel's life will be held at St Lukes Lutheran Church, 250 Church Street, Palmerston North, at 11.00am, on Wednesday 10th July 2019, followed by interment at the Bunnythorpe Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on July 8, 2019