WARD,
Harvey George (George):
Ex Wellington Watersider. Of Island Bay. On Friday 14 August 2020 at Wellington Regional Hospital. Husband of the late Pauline. Loved son of the late George and Dorothy Ward (England). Loving brother of Dorothy Fairfield (England), and uncle of Johnathon and Jeremy Fairfield, and their families (England). Respected friend and neighbour of Joe and Mariano Greco. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington SPCA would be appreciated and maybe left at the service. A service for George will be held at The Pines, 50 The Esplanade, Houghton Bay, Wellington, on Thursday 20 August, commencing at 12noon. Thereafter a private cremation.
Funeral arrangements have been made by Larry Greco.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020