PEARCE, Dr Harry Gordon:
Harry (aka WOH) passed away peacefully on Friday 8 November 2019, surrounded by his family. Much loved and respected husband of Joy, and father/father-in-law to Tim and Trish, John and Penny, Trevor and Rebecca, Nikki and Stephen, Vanessa and Daryl. A special and inspirational 'Grandy' to his 12 grandchildren and great-grandson, Arlo. Best mate of Bella. Harry faced his illness as he lived his life, with strength, courage and characteristic humour. He leaves a void in our lives, yet we are so grateful for the times we shared. Our heartfelt thanks to the many medical and support personnel involved in his recent care. A private gathering to celebrate Harry's life will be held in the near future.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 11, 2019