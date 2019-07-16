MIDGLEY, Harry Cassidy:

MNZM LLB, BA. Peacefully on 13 July 2019, at Woburn Enliven Lower Hutt, aged 93 years. He was the darling husband of Caryl-Louise Robinson, loved father of Harry and Jonathan, and grandfather of Harry, Trystan (deceased), Skye and Kento, and former husband of Margaret McCaughan; brother- in-law of Kenneth Croft and his wife Phillipa, uncle of Tamara, Joseph (deceased) and former brother-in-law to Carol; brother-in-law of Peter Croft and his wife Karen, and uncle to Tim, Jon and Kate. Harry was the son of the late Harry C. and Eleanor Midgley, and brother of the late Elizabeth, Marie and Jack. He was the brother-in-law to Jack's wife Aileen. He was uncle to Marie, Laurence, Paul, Sharon and Peter and their respective families - in US, UK and Eire. A man with citizenship of three countries, he was well-read and a keen intellectual conversationalist on justice, politics and history, all washed down with a good glass of wine. His love of NZ and Wellington was manifested in his creation of the Island Bay Festival and his presidency of Capital Performing Arts for over 20 years. The funeral for Harry will be held at The Pines, 50 The Esplanade, Houghton Bay Wellington, at 11.00am on Wednesday 17 July 2019.





