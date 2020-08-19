Harry KERR

Guest Book
  • "To the "Kerr" family. It is sad to hear that Harry has..."
    - Tony Clark
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
045282331
Service
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Heretaunga Christian Centre
51 Lane Street
Upper Hutt
Death Notice

KERR, Harry Vincent:
On 17 August 2020 at Hutt Hospital, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Maureen (dec). Loved Dad of Karen, Chris, Kathy & Garry, and Robin & Gail. Adored Poppa of Nic & Kelly, Adam & Gina, Tash, Amy, Chantelle, Kristy & Mark, Stacey & KC, Terry, and Great-Poppa of his 10 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Harry's life will be held in the Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane Street, Upper Hutt, on Friday, 21 August 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be sent to PO Box 601, Wellington 6140, or left at the service.

Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 19, 2020
