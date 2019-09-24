JACKSON,

Harry Wensley (Wensley):

Peacefully on 22nd September 2019, with family by his side. Loved husband of the late Mavis, and Barbara, loved father of David and Lynda, Raewyn and Christopher, Mark and Denise, the late Alan, Keith and Vanessa, loved Granddad and Poppa of Simon and Emma, Matthew and Nicki, Blair and Kimberly; the late Fiona; Rupert, and Henrietta; Peter and Melissa, and Hamish; Edward, and Millie and his 7 great-grandchildren, loved brother of the late Frank and Christine, Laurell and the late Bob, Jennifer and Jim and a loved friend of Kate, and Jo. A celebration of Wensley's life will be held at St Johns Anglican Church, Wai-iti Rd, Timaru, on Saturday 28th September, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Pleasant Point Cemetery. Messages to the Jackson family C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.

Betts Funeral Services



