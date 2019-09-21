HIRST, Harry Morgan:
Died 18 September 2019 peacefully in his sleep. Beloved son of Theresa and Lance, grandson of Jo, nephew of Robert and Peter, grandson of Morgs and cousin of Hayley, and loved by all the Hirst and Lamb families. Will be missed by the 'Nerd Herd'
"We Love You"
A service to celebrate Harry's life will be held at 1.00pm on Wednesday 25 September 2019 at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae. Anyone who knew Harry is very welcome.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 21, 2019