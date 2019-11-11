HENSMAN, Harry Thomas:
Passed away peacefully on 9 November 2019. Dearly loved husband of Beep. Loved father of Hayley, Phillip, Craig, and grandfather of Matthew. Loved brother, brother-in-law, son-in-law, and uncle. You are invited to join in a celebration of Harry's life at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, 14 November 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Hospice Waikato, PO Box 325, Hamilton 3240. To make online donations to Hospice Waikato go to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz, and click "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Hensman family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 11, 2019