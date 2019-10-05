HALL,

Harry William (Hazman):

Peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Friday 4th October 2019, surrounded by his family. Aged 78 years. Loving husband of Gail. Loved Dad of Allan, David & Fiona, Bruce & Te Ataahua. Foster Dad to Howard Jarvis and Wendy Hodder, and loved by all the grandchildren Naomi, Charity, Milly, Rãkapa, Mia, and Te ãio. Foster Grandad of Talula, Kody, Summer, and their children. A much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend to many.

Harry, you were loved and cherished and we were blessed to have extra

time with you.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the 'Friends of the Otaki River' would be appreciated. A service for Harry will be held at the Hub Church, Tasman Rd, Otaki, on Monday 7th October 2019 at 11.00am, to be followed by burial at the Otaki Natural Burial Cemetery.

