WHITE, Harold Temple:
Died at Sprott House on August 31st 2020, aged 91. Much loved husband of Colleen for 49 years and father to Vicky and Tom and Opa to Bodhi. His childhood and youth was spent in Wellington (Rongotai College and Victoria University) and his working life included a career in the Public Service ranging from Private Secretary to the Minister of Education to Assistant Film Censor. Later he was Director of the NZ Booksellers Association and his last position was Director of ACENZ for 11 years. HTW had a profound love and appreciation of music and literature. This brought him much pleasure and joy, especially so in his retirement which he enjoyed by reading the entire canon of Shakespeare, including commentaries and travelling with Colleen. He is remembered by his family for his quiet support, acceptance and humility: a gentle man. In accordance with his wishes, a private cremation has taken place. Contact with family can be made via tomwhite.nz@gmail.com
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 5, 2020