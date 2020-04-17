WALKER,
Harold William (Harry):
Passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020, aged 90 years. Treasured husband of the late Rosemary (Rosina). Adored, loved and cherished father, grandfather and great-grandfather of Aprille, Michael & Diana, Andrea & Clyde, Maria & Chris, Michael & Shalina, Elizabeth & Daniel, Natasha & Chris, Courtnee & Jamie, Damien, Sitara, Tigerlily, Leo, Suki-Lee, Sakora, Alice, Hudson and Taylor. Messages to 'the Walker family' may be left in Harry's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. As per the current Covid-19 restrictions, a private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 17, 2020