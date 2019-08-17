Harold TRETHOWEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold TRETHOWEN.
Service Information
Lychgate Funeral Home
Cnr Johnsonville & Burgess Rds
Wellington, Wellington
044776855
Death Notice

TRETHOWEN,
Harold Arnold (Harry):
Peacefully on 14th August 2019, aged 83. Loving husband of Marie for 60 years. Beloved father of Karen, Vivienne, Tania, and Vanessa; father-in-law of John; grandfather of Lexi & Hazel, Leliel & Morgan, JJ & Larissa; great-grandfather of Bella, and Ava & Cara. Heartfelt thanks to the compassionate staff at Longview Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stroke Foundation of NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 12482, Thorndon, Wellington 6144. Messages c/- 306 Willis St, Wellington. A service will be held at Lychgate Funerals, 7 Johnsonville Rd, Johnsonville, at 11.00am, on Monday 19th August, followed by a private burial.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.