LECKIE,
Harold Bruce (Bruce):
Of Paraparaumu. Suddenly at home on Saturday, 14 March 2020. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Nida. Loved father of Nicole, Charina & Dimitri, and Gillian. Proud Grandad of Indie and Yianni. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many, especially the Antalan and the Mistal Families. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance (www.wellingtonfreeambulance.org.nz) would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Thursday 19 March 2020, at 1.30pm, to be followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 16, 2020