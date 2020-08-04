HILL, Harold Ivor Winston:
(Major, Salvation Army)
At home on August 3, 2020, aged 78. Loved husband and best friend of Pat, father and father-in-law of Ruth and Dion, and of Mary, and Poppa of Harold, Stanley, Sylvie, Nina and Phoenix, loved brother-in-law and friend to many. A service will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, corner of Willis and Ghuznee Streets, Wellington, on Thursday, August 6 at 11am. Donations to Mary Potter Hospice gratefully received.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 4, 2020