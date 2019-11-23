HANLON,
Harold Stewart (Stewart):
Of Wainuiomata, peacefully on Wednesday 20 November 2019 surrounded by family, aged 88 years. Much loved husband of Rona for 64 years. Loved dad of Susan, Andrew and Erica, and loved grandad of Lisa, Mark and Shanaid, Rebecca, Marshall, and Cameron. Loved son of Harold (dec) and Margaret (dec), and loved brother of Lurensa (dec). Loved uncle of John and Kate, Pamela and David, Bruce and Jackie, and Debbie. Special thanks to the caring staff at Ward 5 Hutt Hospital and Fergusson Hospital. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Stewart will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd & Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Monday 25 November at 2.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 23, 2019