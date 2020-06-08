CUMMINS, Harold Rayner:
On 5th June 2020 peacefully at Parkwood Retirement Village, Waikanae, aged 92 years. Much loved husband of Val and the late Joan. Adored and admired father and father-in-law of Gillian & Warren Press, Richard & Megan Cummins, Sue & Steve Mexted, and Jennifer Cummins. Respected and loved Grandfather of Fraser & Anita, Victoria & Quentin, Sarah & Jared, Hamish, Andrew, Oliver, Cameron & Jean, Guy, Luke & Tish, Wendall, and Jovian. Very special Great-Grandfather of Hunter & Lucy, Annabel & Alice, Florence & Forbes, and Henry. We are eternally grateful to the Parkwood staff for the care and support of Harold during his time there. A service to celebrate Harold's life will be held at Waikanae Funeral Home, 17-21 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Saturday 13th June, at 2.00pm. Please email [email protected] to register access for the live stream of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance. Messages/tributes to the Cummins Family can be emailed to
[email protected] or posted to the Cummins Family, C/- PO Box 300, Waikanae 5250.
Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd
FDANZ Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post from June 8 to June 10, 2020