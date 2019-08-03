BROE, Harold William:
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 29 July 2019, in his 82nd year. Dearly loved husband of Leonie. Loving father of Tracy, Susan and Andrew and father-in-law of Rebecca. Loved Grandad of Max, Harrison, Weston, Lily and Xahlia-Rose Symes and Amelia, Abbey, Leo and Oscar Broe. Brother-in-law of Jan (deceased) and Brian, Graham and Helen, Cameron and Pauline and Tina and Colin. Special thanks to the Home of Compassion, Silverstream, for their incredible kindness and care of Harold. A private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 3, 2019