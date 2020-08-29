McLAUGHLIN, Harley Bernard Emmett:

Maurice, Emma and Tom and baby Harley (Australia), Benjamin and Jessica (Germany), would like to thank you all for your kind words, thoughts, support and prayers recently at the passing of a brother and much loved uncle.

We especially want to thank the Keenan family, Harley's loving Mihiroa Marae Whanau, Claire Vogtherr, John O'Shaughnessy, Harley's Hastings District Council colleagues and friends, the Waimarama Surf Club, Regional Surf officials, the Hastings Lawn Tennis and Squash Club, Harley's many dear friends including Spindle, Woj, Dudley, Mense and Dopey, Harley's work colleagues and friends from days past and many more, and to the wider Norton Family (Auckland), Kevin and Max Yates, John Craddock SM and all Harley's friends and family. Many thanks for your kindnesses shown. To Deb Lucy for her professional support as Celebrant. A very special thank you to Tim Hutchins for his excellent support and encouragement and all the staff at Gentle Touch Funeral Services in Hastings. Lastly, thanks to Lyn Toohey - Harley's dearest friend.

Numbers.6:24-26.



